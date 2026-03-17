SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,470,936 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the February 12th total of 5,006,897 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,160,696 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,160,696 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $30.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.23.
SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1063 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF
About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF
The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.
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