SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,470,936 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the February 12th total of 5,006,897 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,160,696 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,160,696 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPSB opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.74 and a 12-month high of $30.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.23.

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SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1063 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 605,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,290,000 after purchasing an additional 30,507 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 179.9% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 14,238 shares during the last quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Larry Mathis Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Storen Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000.

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The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

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