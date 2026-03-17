Taptica International (LON:TAP) Stock Price Down 13.5% – Time to Sell?

Taptica International Ltd (LON:TAP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 13.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.40 and last traded at GBX 1.47. Approximately 1,012,621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,407,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.70.

Taptica International Trading Down 13.5%

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91.

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Taptica International (LON:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 2nd. The company reported GBX 0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Taptica International Company Profile

Tap Global Group Plc bridges the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology. It offers over 390,000 individual and business customers an innovative and fully integrated fiat payments and cryptocurrency settlement service including access to several major cryptocurrency exchanges. Through the Tap app, customers can trade over 50 cryptocurrencies and store them directly in their customer wallet, while benefiting from proprietary AI middleware for real-time best-execution and pricing.

Tap Group’s European business, Tap Global Limited, was the first cryptocurrency FinTech company to be approved by Mastercard in Europe.

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