Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp Boosts Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 60.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $2,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 8.8% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.4% during the third quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, South Plains Financial Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 8,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

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Marvell Technology Stock Up 4.2%

MRVL stock opened at $91.58 on Tuesday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $102.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.73 and a 200-day moving average of $82.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.24.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $465,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,427.44. The trade was a 20.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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