Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF $BSCT Shares Acquired by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,786,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,433 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $33,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,799.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 803,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,018,000 after buying an additional 760,816 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $9,493,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $8,555,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,536,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,426,000 after purchasing an additional 395,428 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,403,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,345,000 after purchasing an additional 371,271 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSCT opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.84. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.14 and a 12-month high of $18.97.
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.
