MAI Capital Management Has $42.75 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $42,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,520,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,493,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623,876 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 809.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,108,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,835 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,919,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $680,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398,605 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2,152.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,494,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $97.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.83. The company has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $104.40.

iShares Gold Trust News Roundup

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:

(Free Report)

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.