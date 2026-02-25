MAI Capital Management Has $42.75 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 587,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,323 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $42,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,520,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,493,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623,876 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 809.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,108,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546,835 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,919,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $680,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,398,605 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2,152.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,494,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,463,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.
iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance
Shares of IAU stock opened at $97.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.83. The company has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $53.44 and a fifty-two week high of $104.40.
iShares Gold Trust News Roundup
- Positive Sentiment: Safe?haven flows and a softer U.S. dollar are keeping bullion bid around the $5,200/oz area, supporting IAU’s NAV and investor interest. Gold and Silver Analysis: Geopolitical Risks and Weak Dollar Drive Bullish Momentum
- Positive Sentiment: Major banks forecast materially higher gold if geopolitical risks persist or policy eases — a backdrop that supports long?term demand for physical?gold ETFs like IAU. Fed easing, geopolitical turmoil, rising demand will combine to push gold to $6,200/oz by mid-year – UBS
- Neutral Sentiment: Policy and market?structure moves (e.g., China pushing to expand its influence in international gold markets) are noteworthy for medium?term liquidity and pricing but have ambiguous immediate impact on IAU flows. China to ‘expand the country’s market share and influence on prices in the international gold market’ – Hong Kong official
- Neutral Sentiment: Longer?term supply/market changes (new mining exchanges, nation sales of gold) matter to fundamentals but are unlikely to explain intraday ETF moves. Türkiye to establish new mining exchange in 2026 to boost financing and price transparency
- Negative Sentiment: Traders taking profits and position adjustments after the recent rally have trimmed near?term gains in gold, which can produce outflows or mark?to?market weakness in IAU. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Gold Retreats As Traders Take Profits After Rally
- Negative Sentiment: Hawkish Fed signals, firmer U.S. data (higher consumer confidence) and rising real yields reduce gold’s opportunity cost versus Treasuries — a key reason for the intraday pullback in IAU. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: $5,250 Rejected – Will Bulls Regain Control?
iShares Gold Trust Company Profile
iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).
