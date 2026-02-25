MAI Capital Management Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,759 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $29,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance
JEPI opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.44. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $59.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60.
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend
JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile
The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.
