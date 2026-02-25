MAI Capital Management Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,759 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $29,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. BOS Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC now owns 5,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JEPI opened at $59.45 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.44. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $49.94 and a one year high of $59.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3444 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.0%.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.