TRON (TRX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $27.06 Billion

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 25th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000432 BTC on exchanges. TRON has a market cap of $27.06 billion and approximately $605.69 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, TRON has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000834 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TRON Coin Profile

TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. TRON’s total supply is 94,737,379,185 coins and its circulating supply is 94,667,886,298 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @trondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The official website for TRON is trondao.org.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

