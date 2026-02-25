Hive (HIVE) One Day Volume Tops $3.60 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 25th. In the last week, Hive has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. Hive has a total market capitalization of $31.64 million and approximately $3.60 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hive coin can now be bought for about $0.0659 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hive alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,012.48 or 0.99745187 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,920.62 or 0.99826276 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 522,806,737 coins and its circulating supply is 479,777,447 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official website is hive.io.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.