Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VICR. Wall Street Zen lowered Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Vicor in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vicor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

VICR opened at $190.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.91 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.01. Vicor has a one year low of $38.92 and a one year high of $190.72.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $107.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.78 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 26.19%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

In related news, CFO James F. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,250. The trade was a 85.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrizio Vinciarelli sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $2,060,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 9,808,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,010,457,556.26. This trade represents a 0.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,411 shares of company stock worth $17,201,663. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicor by 53.4% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 603 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vicor by 960.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vicor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 47.45% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corporation is a designer and manufacturer of modular power components and systems, serving a wide range of industries that demand high performance and efficiency. Headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts, the company develops power conversion solutions that help customers optimize energy delivery in applications from telecommunications and data centers to industrial and automotive systems.

The company’s product portfolio includes high-density DC-DC converters, AC-DC front-end modules, point-of-load regulators and complete power systems that combine multiple conversion stages in a single package.

