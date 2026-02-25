Head to Head Analysis: Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV) vs. Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB)

Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Free Report) and Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Net Savings Link and Similarweb’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A Similarweb -11.65% -70.38% -6.80%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Net Savings Link and Similarweb, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Net Savings Link 0 0 0 0 0.00 Similarweb 1 6 4 0 2.27

Valuation & Earnings

Similarweb has a consensus target price of $8.14, suggesting a potential upside of 207.28%. Given Similarweb’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Similarweb is more favorable than Net Savings Link.

This table compares Net Savings Link and Similarweb”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Similarweb $282.60 million 0.80 -$32.94 million ($0.39) -6.79

Net Savings Link has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Similarweb.

Risk & Volatility

Net Savings Link has a beta of 3.08, indicating that its share price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Similarweb has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.6% of Similarweb shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Net Savings Link shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Net Savings Link

Net Savings Link, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset technology company. It holds interests in Cryptocurrency Trading Platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers a range of trading services, such as portfolio management and price search function. This platform supports various cryptocurrency exchanges. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies. It also provides sales intelligence solutions for its customers to access relevant buying signals and digital insights of their customers to generate leads quickly; and shopper intelligence solutions for its customers to analyze a view of their customers' digital journeys, monitor consumer demand, increase brand visibility in the search process, and optimize category and product level conversion in the purchase process. In addition, the company offers investor intelligence solutions for its customers to access an end-to-end view of market, sector, and company performance to ideate and monitor investment opportunities; forecast market performance; and perform due diligence. Further, it provides data-as-a-service and advisory services. The company serves retail, consumer packaged goods, consumer finance, consultancies, marketing and advertising agencies, media and publishers, business-to-business software, payment processors, travel, and institutional investors. Similarweb Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Givatayim, Israel.

