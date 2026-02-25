ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Trading Down 8.8% Following Insider Selling

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) shares fell 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.5330. 32,976,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 44,764,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.55.

Specifically, Director Barry J. Simon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,081,604 shares in the company, valued at $28,504,837. This represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry J. Simon sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,691,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,925,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,989,665.25. This represents a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In other ImmunityBio news, Director Christobel Selecky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on ImmunityBio from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on ImmunityBio from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ImmunityBio from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Monday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of ImmunityBio in a report on Monday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ImmunityBio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

More ImmunityBio News

Here are the key news stories impacting ImmunityBio this week:

Positive Sentiment: ANKTIVA commercial traction: Management reported large, broadening regulatory approvals and new commercial partnerships that expand ANKTIVA’s global market opportunity — a key driver of investor enthusiasm. Read More.

ANKTIVA commercial traction: Management reported large, broadening regulatory approvals and new commercial partnerships that expand ANKTIVA’s global market opportunity — a key driver of investor enthusiasm. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Huge revenue surge driven by ANKTIVA: Company-reported revenue jumped roughly 671–700% year?over?year as ANKTIVA adoption scaled, which underpins the view that commercial sales are ramping. Read More.

Huge revenue surge driven by ANKTIVA: Company-reported revenue jumped roughly 671–700% year?over?year as ANKTIVA adoption scaled, which underpins the view that commercial sales are ramping. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat: Q4 EPS loss was smaller than expected and revenue topped consensus (~$38.3M), which analysts and media cited as proof commercial momentum is real. Read More.

Quarterly beat: Q4 EPS loss was smaller than expected and revenue topped consensus (~$38.3M), which analysts and media cited as proof commercial momentum is real. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support and higher long?term forecasts: Several shops (including D. Boral Capital and HC Wainwright) have reiterated buy ratings and raised medium/long?term targets, giving the share?price rally institutional backing. Read More.

Analyst support and higher long?term forecasts: Several shops (including D. Boral Capital and HC Wainwright) have reiterated buy ratings and raised medium/long?term targets, giving the share?price rally institutional backing. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Corporate visibility: Founder Patrick Soon?Shiong will speak at high?profile cancer summits — boosts credibility and attention but not an immediate financial catalyst. Read More.

Corporate visibility: Founder Patrick Soon?Shiong will speak at high?profile cancer summits — boosts credibility and attention but not an immediate financial catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary about valuation vs. fundamentals: Some analysts and commentators note a disconnect between rapid share gains and the company’s clinical/financial runway; this is shaping debate about how durable the rally is. Read More.

Market commentary about valuation vs. fundamentals: Some analysts and commentators note a disconnect between rapid share gains and the company’s clinical/financial runway; this is shaping debate about how durable the rally is. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Directors (Barry Simon and Christobel Selecky) disclosed sales this week totaling large blocks of shares, which can amplify intraday selling pressure after a big run?up. Read More.

Insider selling: Directors (Barry Simon and Christobel Selecky) disclosed sales this week totaling large blocks of shares, which can amplify intraday selling pressure after a big run?up. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Near?term estimate cuts and persistent unprofitability: HC Wainwright trimmed several 2026 quarterly EPS forecasts even while raising long?term targets, and company remains unprofitable — keeping execution and valuation risks front?of?mind. Read More.

Near?term estimate cuts and persistent unprofitability: HC Wainwright trimmed several 2026 quarterly EPS forecasts even while raising long?term targets, and company remains unprofitable — keeping execution and valuation risks front?of?mind. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Technical/profit?taking after a big run: The stock’s rapid move toward a 52?week high invites profit?taking and higher intraday volatility; that appears to be driving today’s pullback. Read More.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.26 and a beta of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.24.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $38.29 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co bought a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 23,353 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 333,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 136,858 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunityBio during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

About ImmunityBio

(Get Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the development of novel immunotherapies for cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s research platform centers on harnessing the power of the human immune system—through engineered T cells, natural killer (NK) cells, cytokine superagonists and viral-vectored vaccines—to target and eliminate diseased cells across a range of indications.

Among its lead assets is Anktiva (formerly known as N-803), an interleukin-15 superagonist designed to stimulate NK and T cell activity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.