TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.30% and a net margin of 8.68%.The company had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies updated its FY 2027 guidance to 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance to 0.970-0.990 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.98. 2,883,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,456,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $176.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.74. TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $162.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective (up from $159.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have given a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.76.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

