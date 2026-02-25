Interface, Inc. (TILE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on April 10th

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This is a 50.0% increase from Interface’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.
Interface has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years. Interface has a dividend payout ratio of 4.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Interface to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.
Interface Trading Up 0.5%
Shares of NASDAQ TILE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.06. The stock had a trading volume of 103,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.58. Interface has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $35.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.90.
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 results and record 2025 performance — Interface reported adjusted EPS of $0.49, above consensus, and full-year strength (net sales up ~4.3% year/year). Management highlighted record fourth-quarter and full-year results. Interface Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend increase — Board raised the regular quarterly cash dividend to $0.03 (from $0.02), marking a second raise in six months and signaling confidence in cash flow and capital allocation. Interface Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend
- Positive Sentiment: Improved balance sheet and cash generation — Company generated ~$49M of cash from operations in Q4 and used free cash to repay ~$128M of debt, strengthening the financial position. These items support the dividend move and reduce financial risk. MarketBeat: Interface earnings and cash flow
- Positive Sentiment: FY-2026 revenue outlook and margin focus — Management expects FY-2026 net sales roughly in the $1.42B–$1.46B range and is executing its “One Interface” strategy to drive margin expansion, which investors view as supportive for longer-term profitability. Interface anticipates $1.42B–$1.46B in 2026 net sales
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 revenue roughly in line with estimates — Net sales were about $349M vs. analyst estimates near $350M, so the top line was essentially flat versus expectations even as EPS beat. Interface posts Q4 sales in line with estimates
- Negative Sentiment: Light near-term revenue guidance — Q1-2026 revenue guidance was issued below consensus (roughly $315M–$325M vs. analysts’ ~$348M), which tempers the positive reaction and implies near-term demand softness or seasonal weakness. Interface Q4 2025 Earnings Call Highlights
- Negative Sentiment: Industry demand risk — Independent coverage warns that commercial flooring demand is softening, a sector-level headwind that could pressure near-term sales and margins if the trend continues. Interface faces earnings test as commercial flooring demand softens
About Interface
Interface, Inc (NASDAQ: TILE) is a global manufacturer of modular flooring and resilient commercial flooring solutions. The company specializes in carpet tiles, luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and other environmentally responsible hard-surface products designed for use in corporate, education, healthcare, hospitality and retail environments. Interface’s portfolio also includes broadloom carpet, rubber flooring and acoustic underlays, all engineered to meet performance, design and sustainability requirements in modern interior spaces.
Founded in 1973 by Ray C.
