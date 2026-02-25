Interface, Inc. (TILE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on April 10th

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This is a 50.0% increase from Interface’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Interface has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3%annually over the last three years. Interface has a dividend payout ratio of 4.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Interface to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.06. The stock had a trading volume of 103,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.58. Interface has a twelve month low of $17.24 and a twelve month high of $35.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.90.

Interface ( NASDAQ:TILE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.09. Interface had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $349.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Interface will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Interface, Inc (NASDAQ: TILE) is a global manufacturer of modular flooring and resilient commercial flooring solutions. The company specializes in carpet tiles, luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and other environmentally responsible hard-surface products designed for use in corporate, education, healthcare, hospitality and retail environments. Interface’s portfolio also includes broadloom carpet, rubber flooring and acoustic underlays, all engineered to meet performance, design and sustainability requirements in modern interior spaces.

Founded in 1973 by Ray C.

