Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SAM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boston Beer from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Boston Beer from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings raised Boston Beer from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.19.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of SAM traded down $10.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,307. Boston Beer has a one year low of $185.34 and a one year high of $260.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.21. Boston Beer had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $385.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.68) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Boston Beer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-11.000 EPS. Analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boston Beer

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the third quarter worth about $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 81.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 154.9% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc (NYSE: SAM) is a leading craft brewer headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. Since its founding in 1984 by Jim Koch, the company has focused on producing high-quality, distinctive beers and beverages for retail, on-premise, and distribution partners across the United States. Its operations include brewing, packaging, marketing and distribution, supported by a network of wholly owned brewing facilities and strategic partnerships with regional breweries.

Boston Beer’s flagship brand, Samuel Adams Boston Lager, helped establish the modern U.S.

