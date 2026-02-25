Truist Financial Lowers Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target to $140.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EXPD. UBS Group raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Zacks Research cut Expeditors International of Washington from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $134.30.

Shares of EXPD traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 923,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,404. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $100.47 and a 1-year high of $167.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 7.64%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 132.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1,723.1% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expeditors International of Washington is a global logistics and freight forwarding company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. The firm specializes in providing tailored supply chain solutions that encompass air, ocean and ground transportation. Through an integrated service model, Expeditors coordinates and manages the movement of goods for a diverse customer base, including manufacturers, retailers and technology companies.

The company’s core offerings include customs brokerage, cargo insurance, distribution and warehousing services, as well as vendor consolidation and inventory management.

