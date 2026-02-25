Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2026

Shares of Kubota Corp. (OTCMKTS:KUBTYGet Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 247,820 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,110% from the previous session’s volume of 20,473 shares.The stock last traded at $100.37 and had previously closed at $101.8450.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KUBTY. UBS Group raised Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kubota from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kubota

Kubota Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTYGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kubota had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Kubota has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kubota Corp. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kubota Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kubota Corporation (OTCMKTS: KUBTY) is a Japanese multinational manufacturer specializing in agricultural machinery, construction equipment, engines and water infrastructure systems. Founded in 1890 and headquartered in Osaka, Japan, the company has grown from its origins as a cast-iron manufacturer into a diversified industrial enterprise. Kubota’s agricultural machinery portfolio includes tractors, combine harvesters, rice transplanters and irrigation equipment, while its construction machinery lineup features compact excavators, wheel loaders and skid-steer loaders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kubota Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kubota and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.