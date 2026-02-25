Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Kubota Corp. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 247,820 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,110% from the previous session’s volume of 20,473 shares.The stock last traded at $100.37 and had previously closed at $101.8450.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KUBTY. UBS Group raised Kubota from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kubota from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kubota had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 6.93%. Kubota has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kubota Corp. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Kubota Corporation (OTCMKTS: KUBTY) is a Japanese multinational manufacturer specializing in agricultural machinery, construction equipment, engines and water infrastructure systems. Founded in 1890 and headquartered in Osaka, Japan, the company has grown from its origins as a cast-iron manufacturer into a diversified industrial enterprise. Kubota’s agricultural machinery portfolio includes tractors, combine harvesters, rice transplanters and irrigation equipment, while its construction machinery lineup features compact excavators, wheel loaders and skid-steer loaders.

