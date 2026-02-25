Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Shares of Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.30, but opened at $10.46. Tele2 shares last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 2,237 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TLTZY shares. New Street Research upgraded Tele2 to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tele2 in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Tele2 alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TLTZY

Tele2 Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.54.

Tele2 (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). Tele2 had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 15.40%.The company had revenue of $854.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.14 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tele2 will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tele2

(Get Free Report)

Tele2 AB is a European telecommunications company headquartered in Kista, Sweden. Since its founding in 1993, the firm has developed into a full-service provider of voice, data and multimedia solutions for both consumer and business markets. Its core offerings include mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband, voice over IP, digital television services and data network solutions, alongside emerging Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine connectivity products.

Tele2 operates primarily across the Nordic and Baltic regions, with key markets in Sweden, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tele2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.