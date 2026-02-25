Oppenheimer Lowers Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $165.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer from $200.00 to $165.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WDAY. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.53.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.74. The company had a trading volume of 13,493,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,744,329. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.51. The company has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. Workday has a one year low of $117.76 and a one year high of $281.00.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 6.95%.Workday’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.75, for a total transaction of $1,252,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,158 shares in the company, valued at $33,224,232.50. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 6,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.77, for a total value of $1,432,287.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 111,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,360,695.81. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 370,321 shares of company stock worth $78,866,401. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $30,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat — Workday reported stronger-than-expected fiscal Q4 results with EPS and revenue above consensus, driven by solid subscription growth and rising backlog, supporting the longer-term growth story. Workday Q4 Earnings Beat

Q4 beat — Workday reported stronger-than-expected fiscal Q4 results with EPS and revenue above consensus, driven by solid subscription growth and rising backlog, supporting the longer-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Bull thesis & catalyst — Management is leaning into agentic AI as a growth catalyst and some firms (e.g., Needham) reaffirm Buy with high price targets, signaling conviction in longer-term upside despite near-term headwinds. Needham Buy Rating

Bull thesis & catalyst — Management is leaning into agentic AI as a growth catalyst and some firms (e.g., Needham) reaffirm Buy with high price targets, signaling conviction in longer-term upside despite near-term headwinds. Neutral Sentiment: Macro / sector noise — The stock is trading amid broader software/AI-driven volatility; sector sentiment and macro uncertainty are amplifying reactions to guidance rather than fundamentals alone. Market Context

Macro / sector noise — The stock is trading amid broader software/AI-driven volatility; sector sentiment and macro uncertainty are amplifying reactions to guidance rather than fundamentals alone. Negative Sentiment: Guidance miss — Workday guided FY27 subscription revenue below Street estimates (slower new client wins amid corporate spending caution), which triggered an after-hours selloff and renewed investor concern about near-term growth. Reuters: Guidance Below Estimates

Guidance miss — Workday guided FY27 subscription revenue below Street estimates (slower new client wins amid corporate spending caution), which triggered an after-hours selloff and renewed investor concern about near-term growth. Negative Sentiment: Margin pressure from AI investment — Analysts flagged that accelerated AI spending will compress near-term margins (and operating income guidance disappointed), which weighed on sentiment despite the quarter’s beat. MarketWatch: Cost of Competing in AI

Margin pressure from AI investment — Analysts flagged that accelerated AI spending will compress near-term margins (and operating income guidance disappointed), which weighed on sentiment despite the quarter’s beat. Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts and downgrades — Multiple banks trimmed price targets or downgraded WDAY (Piper Sandler, BMO, BTIG, TD Cowen, Evercore, Mizuho, Rosenblatt, Wells Fargo, JPMorgan moves noted), increasing near-term selling pressure and raising uncertainty around consensus estimates. Benzinga: Analyst Activity

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

