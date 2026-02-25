Centrica (LON:CNA) Insider Frank Mastiaux Buys 7,544 Shares

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) insider Frank Mastiaux acquired 7,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 190 per share, with a total value of £14,333.60.
Centrica Trading Up 1.9%
Shares of LON:CNA traded up GBX 3.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 194.55. The stock had a trading volume of 10,582,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,405,603. The firm has a market cap of £8.80 billion, a PE ratio of -42.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 182.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 172.85. Centrica plc has a twelve month low of GBX 137.55 and a twelve month high of GBX 200.
Centrica (LON:CNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 11.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Centrica had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 5.39%.
Centrica Company Profile
Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK’s largest energy services workforce. Our Infrastructure businesses bring gas and electricity to the market every day and provide more than half of the UK’s gas storage capacity, while our Optimisation business delivers world-class procurement and route-to-market capabilities to the Group and third parties, supporting energy security and our customers’ decarbonisation journeys.
