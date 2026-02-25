Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.90, but opened at $23.31. Revolve Group shares last traded at $23.9350, with a volume of 584,389 shares traded.

Key Headlines Impacting Revolve Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Revolve Group this week:

Get Revolve Group alerts:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results beat expectations: EPS $0.26 vs. $0.16 est.; revenue $324.4M vs. $305.8M est.; revenue +10.4% YoY; management highlighted a 58% jump in net income and 44% increase in adjusted EBITDA — a clear operational beat that supports fundamentals. Revolve Group Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Q4 results beat expectations: EPS $0.26 vs. $0.16 est.; revenue $324.4M vs. $305.8M est.; revenue +10.4% YoY; management highlighted a 58% jump in net income and 44% increase in adjusted EBITDA — a clear operational beat that supports fundamentals. Positive Sentiment: BTIG raised its price target to $35 and maintained a Buy rating — the most bullish PT published today, implying material upside and showing rising analyst conviction on market-share gains. Benzinga

BTIG raised its price target to $35 and maintained a Buy rating — the most bullish PT published today, implying material upside and showing rising analyst conviction on market-share gains. Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler moved its PT to $30 and kept an Overweight rating, citing accelerating market-share gains — another institutional vote of confidence. Street Insider

Piper Sandler moved its PT to $30 and kept an Overweight rating, citing accelerating market-share gains — another institutional vote of confidence. Positive Sentiment: Roth MKM reaffirmed a Buy and raised its PT to $33 (from $30), reinforcing the bullish analyst tone around the quarter. Benzinga

Roth MKM reaffirmed a Buy and raised its PT to $33 (from $30), reinforcing the bullish analyst tone around the quarter. Neutral Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its PT to $29 but kept an Equal-Weight rating — a modest upgrade in valuation but not a full endorsement, signaling some analyst caution. TickerReport / Benzinga

Morgan Stanley raised its PT to $29 but kept an Equal-Weight rating — a modest upgrade in valuation but not a full endorsement, signaling some analyst caution. Neutral Sentiment: Company will present at upcoming Raymond James and UBS investor conferences — provides more investor access but no immediate new guidance. PR Newswire

Company will present at upcoming Raymond James and UBS investor conferences — provides more investor access but no immediate new guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Market and analyst write-ups (Zacks, Seeking Alpha, Yahoo) provide context and transcripts of the call; they emphasize the beat but note the need to monitor margin sustainability and cadence going forward. Yahoo Finance — Q4 Highlights

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RVLV shares. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.77.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.79.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Revolve Group had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $324.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Revolve Group

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 15,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $408,803.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Karanikolas sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total transaction of $50,511.64. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 780,928 shares of company stock worth $22,565,084. 46.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,421,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the third quarter worth $22,164,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 830.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,248,000 after purchasing an additional 901,396 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 2,036.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 544,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,921,000 after buying an additional 519,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,299,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,795,000 after buying an additional 360,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

About Revolve Group

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as a leading online fashion retailer primarily serving millennial and Gen Z consumers through its flagship e-commerce platform. The company offers a curated assortment of apparel, accessories and beauty products from more than 500 established and emerging brands, alongside private label labels covering contemporary and premium segments. With a focus on trend-driven merchandise and seamless user experience, the website features shoppable editorial content and digital styling advice aimed at strengthening customer engagement and brand loyalty.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Cerritos, California, Revolve has expanded its footprint beyond North America by launching localized sites and logistics centers in Europe and the Middle East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.