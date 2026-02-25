JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Jfe Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.00, but opened at $14.23. JFE shares last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 100 shares.

JFE Trading Down 5.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60.

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.51 billion. JFE had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 1.15%.

About JFE

JFE Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS: JFEEF) is a Tokyo?based steel and engineering conglomerate that ranks among the largest industrial groups in Japan. The company operates primarily through two main segments: JFE Steel, which manufactures a broad range of steel products including flat?rolled steel, long steel products and plates, and JFE Engineering, which provides environmental and resource treatment facilities as well as infrastructure systems. Serving key industries such as automotive, construction, shipbuilding and energy, JFE Holdings combines advanced steelmaking expertise with engineering services to support a wide array of global customers.

Formed in September 2002 through the merger of NKK Corporation and Kawasaki Steel Corporation, JFE Holdings built on a legacy of technical innovation spanning more than a century.

