Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,671,634 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 1,910,317 shares.The stock last traded at $47.6450 and had previously closed at $47.70.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.06.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1645 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index). The Index covers the United States agency mortgage-backed, pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).
