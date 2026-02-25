Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,671,634 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 1,910,317 shares.The stock last traded at $47.6450 and had previously closed at $47.70.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.1%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.06.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1645 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,766,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,813,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,360 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,924,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,391,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,241 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,220,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,043,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,467 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,478,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $493,337,000 after acquiring an additional 142,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,007,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,064,000 after purchasing an additional 843,178 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index). The Index covers the United States agency mortgage-backed, pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

