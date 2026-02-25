ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver (NYSEARCA:ZSL – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.88, but opened at $1.75. ProShares UltraShort Silver shares last traded at $1.7550, with a volume of 37,745,636 shares changing hands.
ProShares UltraShort Silver Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $11.09.
Shares of ProShares UltraShort Silver are scheduled to reverse split on Thursday, February 26th. The 1-10 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, February 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Silver
About ProShares UltraShort Silver
ProShares UltraShort Silver (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of silver bullion as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective. The benchmark price of silver will be the United States dollar price of silver bullion as measured by the London fixing price per troy ounce of unallocated silver bullion for delivery in London through a member of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) authorized to effect such delivery.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares UltraShort Silver
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.