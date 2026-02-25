iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 502 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 436 shares.The stock last traded at $78.04 and had previously closed at $76.95.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.51.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2661 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI. USCL was launched on Jun 6, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

