Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Trading 7.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Fresnillo PLC (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) traded up 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $57.5550. 4,642 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 28,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.40.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FNLPF shares. Zacks Research upgraded Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Fresnillo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.18.

Fresnillo plc is a precious metals mining company focused on the production, exploration and development of silver and gold. The company is widely recognized as a leading primary silver producer and a significant gold producer, operating in the mining sector with activities that span underground and open-pit mining, mineral processing and concentrator operations. Fresnillo’s business centers on bringing mined ore through processing to produce saleable precious metal products for industrial and investment markets.

Operationally, the company manages a portfolio of producing mines and development projects, with exploration programs intended to extend mine life and expand resource bases.

