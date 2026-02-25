Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (NYSEARCA:FENI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.84 and last traded at $40.8450, with a volume of 592280 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.35.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average of $36.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity Enhanced International ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FENI. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC now owns 415,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Monetary Solutions Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced International ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,990,000.

Fidelity Enhanced International ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced International ETF (FENI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies of any capitalization in developed markets, excluding the US and Canada. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the MSCI EAFE Index. FENI was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

