Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.67 and last traded at $5.67, with a volume of 2191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.58.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Zacks Research raised Koninklijke KPN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKPNF
Koninklijke KPN Stock Performance
Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Koninklijke KPN had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Koninklijke KPN NV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.
Koninklijke KPN Company Profile
Koninklijke KPN N.V. (Royal KPN) is a Dutch telecommunications and ICT services company headquartered in The Hague. The group traces its origins to the Dutch national postal and telecommunications service and evolved into a privatized commercial operator. KPN is primarily listed on Euronext Amsterdam and its American depositary receipts trade over the counter under the symbol KKPNF.
KPN’s core activities cover a full range of telecommunications and digital infrastructure services. For consumer markets it offers fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet, television and bundled connectivity packages.
