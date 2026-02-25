Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.25), Zacks reports. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 53.08% and a net margin of 33.36%.The firm had revenue of $239.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.63 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s conference call:

Approval of the 2026–2030 Master Development Program committing MXN 16 billion (Dec?2024 pesos) focused on capacity, quality, technology and sustainability, providing long?term regulatory visibility and improving capital efficiency per passenger.

(Dec?2024 pesos) focused on capacity, quality, technology and sustainability, providing long?term regulatory visibility and improving capital efficiency per passenger. Strong 2025 operating performance with 28.8 million passengers (+8.5% YoY), seat capacity up ~11%, and full?year adjusted EBITDA of MXN 10.2 billion with a 74.5% margin.

passengers (+8.5% YoY), seat capacity up ~11%, and full?year adjusted EBITDA of with a 74.5% margin. Commercial and diversification businesses strengthened results—restaurants +22%, VIP lounges +30%, parking +13%, industrial park +44% and OMA Carga +9%—with Q4 commercial revenue per passenger at MXN 62 .

. Major maintenance provisioning increased materially (4Q provision MXN 216 million vs MXN 39M prior); management will provision the present value of MDP maintenance (?17% of MDP) and expects ~ MXN 400 million of non?cash provision in 2026, which raises reported non?cash P&L charges and timing risk.

vs MXN 39M prior); management will provision the present value of MDP maintenance (?17% of MDP) and expects ~ of non?cash provision in 2026, which raises reported non?cash P&L charges and timing risk. Balance sheet remains supportive of the plan with cash of MXN 3.1 billion, total debt of MXN 13.6 billion and net?debt/adjusted?EBITDA around 1.0x, leaving financial flexibility for MDP execution and upcoming refinancings.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of OMAB traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.32. 135,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,866. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $134.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wall Street Zen raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the third quarter valued at approximately $473,000. 9.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V. (OMAB) is a Mexican airport operator that develops, manages and operates airports under long?term concessions granted by the Federal Government of Mexico. The company’s core business covers all aspects of airport operations, including passenger processing, airfield services, security, ground handling, cargo handling and commercial activities such as retail, food and beverage, and parking.

OMA currently holds concession contracts for 13 airports in central and northern Mexico, serving key markets such as Monterrey, Ciudad Juárez, Culiacán, Hermosillo and Torreón.

