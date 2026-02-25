Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.650-0.770 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SVC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Service Properties Trust from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.21. 1,804,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,554. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $371.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.22.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 14.83%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 26th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 26th. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.40%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC grew its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Jain Global LLC now owns 34,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ: SVC) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of service-oriented properties, with a primary focus on the lodging sector. The company structures long-term, triple-net leases with established hotel operators under franchise agreements with leading global brands. By partnering with recognized hotel companies, Service Properties Trust seeks to generate a stable income stream through rent payments, while offering operators the capital and balance-sheet flexibility to grow their portfolios.

Since its formation in 2010, Service Properties Trust has grown its portfolio through strategic sale-leaseback transactions, targeted property acquisitions and selective dispositions.

