Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $10.1030, with a volume of 635963 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.11.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Trump Media & Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Trump Media & Technology Group Trading Up 2.4%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 42.78, a current ratio of 42.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 37.2% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Trump Media & Technology Group by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ: DJT) is a U.S.-based digital media and technology company focused on social networking and content distribution. The firm’s flagship offering, Truth Social, is designed as an alternative social media platform with features for user-generated posts, direct messaging and community engagement. In addition to its core social network, TMTG has signaled plans for a subscription-based streaming service and other digital content ventures under the TMTG+ brand, aiming to expand its multimedia footprint.

Founded in October 2021 by former President Donald J.

