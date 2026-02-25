YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF Declares Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:FEAT)

YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF (NASDAQ:FEAT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2084 per share on Thursday, February 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th.
YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:FEAT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.99. The stock had a trading volume of 26,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,150. YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $39.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.52.
YieldMax Dorsey Wright Featured 5 Income ETF Company Profile
