OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04), Zacks reports. OraSure Technologies had a negative net margin of 47.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%.

Here are the key takeaways from OraSure Technologies’ conference call:

International diagnostics trends are stabilizing and OTI is pursuing (in?country assembly in Africa) and integrating BioMedomics to expand distribution of the test, with revenue contributions expected beginning in Q1 and through 2026. Q4 revenue was $26.8M (core $26.7M) above midpoint guidance and GAAP gross margin improved to 41%; the company ended 2025 with $199M cash, zero debt and $15M of buybacks, but reported a GAAP operating loss of $20.1M and negative operating cash flow, guiding Q1 revenue of $26–29M and expecting operating cash flow breakeven by 2027.

Q4 revenue was $26.8M (core $26.7M) above midpoint guidance and GAAP gross margin improved to 41%; the company ended 2025 with $199M cash, zero debt and $15M of buybacks, but reported a GAAP operating loss of $20.1M and negative operating cash flow, guiding Q1 revenue of $26–29M and expecting operating cash flow breakeven by 2027. Operational actions—manufacturing consolidation to Bethlehem, internalizing contract volumes, and an expected decline in R&D as clinical trials wind down—should drive sequential gross margin improvement as capacity utilization increases with revenue growth.

Shares of OSUR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 539,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,879. The company has a market capitalization of $200.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.87. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $4.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.79.

OSUR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of OraSure Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of OraSure Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OraSure Technologies presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OraSure Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSUR. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 102.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OraSure Technologies

OraSure Technologies, Inc is a Bethlehem, Pennsylvania–based diagnostic and medical device company specializing in the development, manufacture and commercialization of point-of-care and self-testing products. Founded in 1988, OraSure has built a portfolio of oral fluid and other non-invasive specimen collection technologies that support the detection of infectious diseases, drugs of abuse, and health and wellness biomarkers.

The company’s flagship product, the OraQuick® rapid HIV test, was the first Food and Drug Administration–approved over-the-counter oral fluid test for the detection of HIV-1/2 antibodies.

