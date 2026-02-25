Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Fresnillo PLC (OTCMKTS:FNLPF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $52.04, but opened at $55.43. Fresnillo shares last traded at $53.67, with a volume of 3,955 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FNLPF. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Fresnillo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Fresnillo

Fresnillo Stock Performance

About Fresnillo

The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.18.

(Get Free Report)

Fresnillo plc is a precious metals mining company focused on the production, exploration and development of silver and gold. The company is widely recognized as a leading primary silver producer and a significant gold producer, operating in the mining sector with activities that span underground and open-pit mining, mineral processing and concentrator operations. Fresnillo’s business centers on bringing mined ore through processing to produce saleable precious metal products for industrial and investment markets.

Operationally, the company manages a portfolio of producing mines and development projects, with exploration programs intended to extend mine life and expand resource bases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.