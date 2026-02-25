Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:ITEQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 20,330 shares, a growth of 3,381.2% from the January 29th total of 584 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,381 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,381 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITEQ. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID bought a new stake in Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. Finally, Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000.

Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF Stock Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:ITEQ traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $56.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,596. Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $42.92 and a 52 week high of $64.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average is $57.79. The company has a market cap of $96.61 million, a PE ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.00.

Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF Announces Dividend

About Amplify BlueStar Israel Technology ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 30th were given a $0.4918 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%.

The BlueStar Israel Technology ETF (ITEQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlueStar Israel Global Technology index. The fund tracks an index composed of Israeli technology companies listed globally. ITEQ was launched on Nov 2, 2015 and is managed by BlueStar.

