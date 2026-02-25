Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MINV) Short Interest Up 2,411.9% in February

Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (NYSEARCA:MINV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 26,953 shares, an increase of 2,411.9% from the January 29th total of 1,073 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,528 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 6,528 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF Price Performance

MINV stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.73. 25,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,665. The company has a market cap of $104.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day moving average is $36.43. Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $41.93.

Get Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Quantify Chaos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 964,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,814,000 after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares in the last quarter.

Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF Company Profile

The Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF (MINV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to hold stocks of innovative companies in Asia. Holdings are fundamentally screened for sustainable growth. MINV was launched on Jul 13, 2022 and is managed by Matthews.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews Asia Innovators Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.