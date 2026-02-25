Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd (NASDAQ:LHSW) Short Interest Up 2,873.1% in February

Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd (NASDAQ:LHSW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,728,326 shares, a growth of 2,873.1% from the January 29th total of 91,768 shares. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,485,530 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,485,530 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lianhe Sowell International Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Lianhe Sowell International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd (NASDAQ:LHSW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Lianhe Sowell International Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LHSW traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.19. The stock had a trading volume of 424,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,772,855. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46. Lianhe Sowell International Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $8.18.

Lianhe Sowell International Group Company Profile

Lianhe Sowell International Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in trading of electronic products and software development. Its products include Intelligent traffic, low voltage Intelligent Integration, Industrial Intelligence, Industrial machine vision, and precision visual Al painting robot. The company was founded by Yue Zhu on April 6, 2007 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

