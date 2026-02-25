DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $206.23, but opened at $213.27. DICK’S Sporting Goods shares last traded at $208.43, with a volume of 219,720 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $253.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $246.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.37.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.24 and a 200 day moving average of $216.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.16. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,719,011 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,493,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,599 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,606,860 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,468,176,000 after buying an additional 3,013,850 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 588.1% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,545,944 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $787,980,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,606,541 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $579,226,000 after acquiring an additional 391,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at $509,371,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK’S Sporting Goods is a leading U.S.-based sporting goods retailer that sells a broad range of sports equipment, apparel, footwear and outdoor gear. The company operates an omnichannel business combining physical stores with digital sales, offering products for team sports, fitness, hunting and fishing, golf, and general active lifestyle categories. In addition to its flagship DICK’S stores, the company operates specialty formats such as Golf Galaxy and branded service offerings including team-sports sales and custom equipment solutions.

The company traces its roots to a single sporting goods outlet founded in 1948 and has since grown into a national retail chain serving customers across the United States.

Featured Articles

