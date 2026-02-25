Voyageur Pharmaceuticals (CVE:VM) Trading Up 24.1% – Should You Buy?

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (CVE:VM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 24.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. Approximately 201,820 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 86,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.16.

About Voyageur Pharmaceuticals

Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquiring, exploring, and developing raw materials for pharmaceutical products, primarily in the province of British Columbia, Canada, and the state of Utah. The company develops barium and iodine-based APIs. The company was formerly known as Voyageur Minerals Ltd. and changed its name to Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. in December 2019. Voyageur Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

