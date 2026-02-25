Short Interest in Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PSQA) Rises By 1,301.1%

Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PSQA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 22,544 shares, a growth of 1,301.1% from the January 29th total of 1,609 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,537 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,537 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSQA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.56. 51,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,097. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.45. Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $20.68.

Institutional Trading of Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSQA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF during the third quarter worth about $233,000.

Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF Company Profile

The Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt ETF (PSQA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Palmer Square CLO Senior Debt index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of floating rate, USD-denominated arbitrage collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) rated as AAA or AA by at least one of the major rating agencies. The fund specifically invests in the senior tranches of a CLO PSQA was launched on Sep 11, 2024 and is issued by Palmer Square.

