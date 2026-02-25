Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 8,050 shares, an increase of 1,763.4% from the January 29th total of 432 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,645 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Based on an average daily volume of 24,645 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:KGSPY traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,593. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.95. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $103.26.

Kingspan Group plc is a global leader in high-performance insulation and building envelope solutions. Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Kingscourt, Ireland, the company develops, manufactures and supplies a broad range of products designed to improve building energy efficiency, airtightness and overall sustainability. Kingspan’s core offerings include insulated wall, roof and floor panels, rigid insulation boards, and advanced glazing systems, alongside integrated water and energy management technologies such as rainwater harvesting and solar thermal solutions.

Over the decades, Kingspan has expanded its expertise beyond insulation, adding innovative façade systems, structural framing, and daylighting solutions to its portfolio.

