Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Trading Down 7.3% – Should You Sell?

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) was down 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $136.01 and last traded at $133.76. Approximately 34,863 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 900,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MANH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.75.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 1.5%

The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.35 and a 200-day moving average of $183.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $270.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.69 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 75.61% and a net margin of 20.34%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 907.7% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 448.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, BNP Paribas acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc (NASDAQ: MANH) is a provider of supply chain and omnichannel commerce software solutions designed to optimize the flow of goods, information and funds across enterprise operations. Its flagship offerings include warehouse management, transportation management, order management and omnichannel fulfillment applications. These solutions are delivered through a cloud-native platform called Manhattan Active, which enables retailers, manufacturers, carriers and third-party logistics providers to orchestrate inventory, manage distribution and improve customer service in real time.

Key product areas include Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, which automates and optimizes warehouse operations from receiving through shipping; Manhattan Active Transportation Management, supporting carrier selection, routing and freight payment; and Manhattan Active Omni, which unifies order capture, inventory visibility and fulfillment across stores, distribution centers and e-commerce channels.

Featured Articles

