Short Interest in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV) Expands By 1,881.9%

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (NYSEARCA:METV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 180,924 shares, an increase of 1,881.9% from the January 29th total of 9,129 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 130,388 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA METV traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,957. Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $21.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.11 million, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GM Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 166,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF during the second quarter valued at $244,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF by 2,778.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Q3 Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,045,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 50,868 shares during the last quarter.

Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF (METV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Ball Metaverse index. The fund is a passively-managed ETF investing in globally-listed equities spanning various industries, all relating to what it defines as a future iteration of the internet. Stocks are selected by a committee and weighted in tiers. METV was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Roundhill.

