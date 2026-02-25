Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Up 5.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Free Report) rose 5.7% during trading on Monday after Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The company traded as high as $17.64 and last traded at $17.7650. Approximately 1,133,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 10,587,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.81.
EQX has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Equinox Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinox Gold in a report on Monday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.
Institutional Trading of Equinox Gold
Equinox Gold Stock Down 2.3%
The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.46 and a beta of 1.24.
Equinox Gold Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%.
Equinox Gold Company Profile
Equinox Gold Corp is a Canadian gold mining company headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of gold properties, with an emphasis on open-pit heap leach mining. Since its inception, Equinox Gold has pursued a strategy of combining assets in established jurisdictions to build a diversified portfolio that balances production and growth, while maintaining rigorous safety and environmental standards.
Equinox Gold’s operating portfolio spans three countries.
