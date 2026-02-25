Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Update

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,223 shares, a decline of 87.9% from the January 29th total of 10,111 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,567 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 86,567 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Freeman Gold Trading Up 3.0%

Shares of Freeman Gold stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.27. 8,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,348. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18. Freeman Gold has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.34.

Freeman Gold Company Profile

Freeman Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lemhi gold project comprising 10 patented mining claims, 1 patented millsite, and 333 unpatented claims covering an area of approximately 6,739 acres of mineral rights and 615 acres of surface rights located in Lemhi County, Idaho. Freeman Gold Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

