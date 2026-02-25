Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF) Short Interest Update

Freeman Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FMANF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 1,223 shares, a decline of 87.9% from the January 29th total of 10,111 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,567 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 86,567 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Freeman Gold Trading Up 3.0%
Shares of Freeman Gold stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.27. 8,570 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,348. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.18. Freeman Gold has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.34.
Freeman Gold Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Freeman Gold
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Freeman Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeman Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.