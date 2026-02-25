Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $2.71 EPS

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($2.71), FiscalAI reports. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 11.25% and a negative return on equity of 4.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Sarepta Therapeutics’ conference call:

Ended 2025 with $954 million in cash and investments and expects to be cash?flow positive and non?GAAP profitable in 2026 while maintaining pipeline and commercial investments (2026 non?GAAP OpEx guide $800–$900M).

Ended 2025 with in cash and investments and expects to be cash?flow positive and while maintaining pipeline and commercial investments (2026 non?GAAP OpEx guide $800–$900M). ELEVIDYS uncertainty has largely been addressed (updated label/traditional approval for ambulatory 4+), and a sirolimus pretreatment study for non?ambulatory patients is enrolling, but persistent patient/physician hesitancy and long enrollment?to?infusion timelines are expected to dampen near?term ELEVIDYS revenue and drove conservative 2026 guidance.

uncertainty has largely been addressed (updated label/traditional approval for ambulatory 4+), and a sirolimus pretreatment study for non?ambulatory patients is enrolling, but persistent patient/physician hesitancy and long enrollment?to?infusion timelines are expected to dampen near?term ELEVIDYS revenue and drove conservative 2026 guidance. The PMO franchise remained durable (Q4 PMO revenue $259M) with >90% compliance and strong real?world evidence; Sarepta has a late?Q1 FDA meeting and briefing book to pursue transitioning AMONDYS and VYONDYS to traditional approvals based on ESSENCE and long?term safety data.

The PMO franchise remained durable (Q4 PMO revenue $259M) with >90% compliance and strong real?world evidence; Sarepta has a late?Q1 FDA meeting and briefing book to pursue transitioning and to traditional approvals based on ESSENCE and long?term safety data. Sarepta’s siRNA pipeline advanced to five clinical?stage programs (DM1, FSHD, IPF, SCA2, Huntington); preliminary DM1/FSHD PK/PD/proof?of?concept data are expected by quarter?end with multiple value?creating milestones over the next 12–18 months.

Sarepta’s siRNA pipeline advanced to five clinical?stage programs (DM1, FSHD, IPF, SCA2, Huntington); preliminary DM1/FSHD PK/PD/proof?of?concept data are expected by quarter?end with multiple value?creating milestones over the next 12–18 months. CEO Doug Ingram said he intends to retire around the end of 2026 and the board has launched an internal and external search, creating near?term succession and execution risk.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of SRPT stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $18.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,218,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,082,896. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.25. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $109.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRPT shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sarepta Therapeutics

In related news, COO Ian Michael Estepan sold 13,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total value of $294,201.97. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 193,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,312,523. This trade represents a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.8% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 43,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 24,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 200.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of precision genetic medicines for rare neuromuscular diseases. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Sarepta’s core expertise lies in designing RNA-targeted therapies and gene therapies that address underlying genetic mutations. The company’s mission is to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and related disorders through innovative modalities.

Sarepta’s commercial products include several exon-skipping therapies approved by the U.S.

