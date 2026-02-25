TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Announces Earnings Results

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04, FiscalAI reports. TaskUs had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $312.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.68 million.

Here are the key takeaways from TaskUs’ conference call:

TaskUs reported strong Q4 and full-year 2025 results with record Q4 revenue of $313M (+14.1% YoY) and full-year revenue of $1.184B (+19%), delivering $249.1M in adjusted EBITDA and industry?leading margins.

(+14.1% YoY) and full-year revenue of (+19%), delivering in adjusted EBITDA and industry?leading margins. The board secured a comprehensive refinancing — a $500M term loan plus a $100M revolver (maturing 2031, SOFR+2.75%) — and announced a $3.65/share special dividend (~$333M), with pro forma net debt leverage of ~1.5x 2025 adjusted EBITDA.

term loan plus a revolver (maturing 2031, SOFR+2.75%) — and announced a special dividend (~$333M), with pro forma net debt leverage of ~1.5x 2025 adjusted EBITDA. AI services are the fastest?growing segment (Q4 growth ~46%, >$200M revenue in 2025), made up ~40% of Q4 signings, and TaskUs plans to invest >$25M in AI transformation and emerging growth initiatives in 2026.

are the fastest?growing segment (Q4 growth ~46%, >$200M revenue in 2025), made up ~40% of Q4 signings, and TaskUs plans to invest >$25M in AI transformation and emerging growth initiatives in 2026. 2026 guidance shows decelerating growth and margin pressure — revenue guidance of $1.21B–$1.24B (~3.5% at midpoint) and ~ 19% adjusted EBITDA margin — citing automation at its largest client, increased AI investments, seasonal/working?day headwinds, and an onshore geo?mix.

(~3.5% at midpoint) and ~ — citing automation at its largest client, increased AI investments, seasonal/working?day headwinds, and an onshore geo?mix. CFO Balaji Sekar will leave at the end of the quarter (Trent Thrash named interim CFO); management says there will be a supported transition and Balaji will remain an advisor and significant shareholder.

TaskUs Trading Up 5.0%

TASK stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, reaching $10.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,942. The firm has a market cap of $961.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.51. TaskUs has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of TaskUs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Zacks Research lowered TaskUs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Wedbush started coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TaskUs to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on TaskUs from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TaskUs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in TaskUs in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the fourth quarter worth $139,000. 44.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc is a leading provider of outsourced digital customer experience and business process solutions, specializing in high-touch services for technology and digital-native companies. The firm delivers a range of offerings including customer care, content moderation, trust and safety monitoring, back-office processing and AI operations support. By combining technology-driven platforms with human-centric workflows, TaskUs helps clients optimize operational efficiency and maintain brand integrity across digital channels.

The company was founded in 2008 by Jaspar Weir and Bryce Maddock with the goal of reimagining traditional outsourcing through a focus on culture, technology and innovation.

