Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 30.61% and a negative net margin of 8.83%.

Here are the key takeaways from Zevia PBC’s conference call:

Get Zevia PBC alerts:

2025 financials improved: Net sales rose 4% to $161.3M, gross margin expanded to 48%, and adjusted EBITDA improved threefold to a -$4.7M full?year loss with Q4 adjusted EBITDA roughly break?even.

Net sales rose 4% to $161.3M, gross margin expanded to 48%, and adjusted EBITDA improved threefold to a -$4.7M full?year loss with Q4 adjusted EBITDA roughly break?even. 2026 outlook targets near profitability: Management guides net sales of $169M–$173M (~6% growth at midpoint) and adjusted EBITDA of -$1M to +$0.5M (Q1 guide $40M–$42M and EBITDA loss $1.6M–$1.9M); guidance assumes the planned discontinuation of the tea line (a ~1–1.5 point drag).

Management guides net sales of $169M–$173M (~6% growth at midpoint) and adjusted EBITDA of -$1M to +$0.5M (Q1 guide $40M–$42M and EBITDA loss $1.6M–$1.9M); guidance assumes the planned discontinuation of the tea line (a ~1–1.5 point drag). Aluminum tariff headwind: The company expects an incremental ~$5M in tariff?related aluminum costs beginning in Q2, a material margin headwind that management intends to offset with a mid?single?digit price increase and the final ~$5M of productivity savings hitting late Q2.

The company expects an incremental ~$5M in tariff?related aluminum costs beginning in Q2, a material margin headwind that management intends to offset with a mid?single?digit price increase and the final ~$5M of productivity savings hitting late Q2. Operational momentum—distribution, innovation, and marketing: National Costco front?of?store rotation, expanded Walmart and Albertsons presence, successful fruity SKU launches (e.g., Orange Creamsicle) and a package/marketing rollout are positioned to drive trial and repeat.

Zevia PBC Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of ZVIA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.55. 931,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35. Zevia PBC has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $3.66.

Insider Transactions at Zevia PBC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevia PBC

In other Zevia PBC news, major shareholder De Depot Et Placement D. Caisse sold 3,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $7,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,550,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,100,856. This trade represents a 20.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zevia PBC by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 191,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 81,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZVIA shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Zevia PBC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ZVIA

Zevia PBC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zevia PBC, headquartered in Los Angeles, is a Public Benefit Corporation that produces zero-calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Founded in 2007, the company went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company in March 2021. Zevia’s mission centers on offering healthier drink alternatives by using stevia leaf extract and other plant-based ingredients rather than sugar or artificial sweeteners.

The company’s product portfolio spans multiple categories, including carbonated sodas, sparkling water, energy drinks, mixers and flavored teas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zevia PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevia PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.