Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Zevia PBC had a negative return on equity of 30.61% and a negative net margin of 8.83%.
Here are the key takeaways from Zevia PBC’s conference call:
- 2025 financials improved: Net sales rose 4% to $161.3M, gross margin expanded to 48%, and adjusted EBITDA improved threefold to a -$4.7M full?year loss with Q4 adjusted EBITDA roughly break?even.
- 2026 outlook targets near profitability: Management guides net sales of $169M–$173M (~6% growth at midpoint) and adjusted EBITDA of -$1M to +$0.5M (Q1 guide $40M–$42M and EBITDA loss $1.6M–$1.9M); guidance assumes the planned discontinuation of the tea line (a ~1–1.5 point drag).
- Aluminum tariff headwind: The company expects an incremental ~$5M in tariff?related aluminum costs beginning in Q2, a material margin headwind that management intends to offset with a mid?single?digit price increase and the final ~$5M of productivity savings hitting late Q2.
- Operational momentum—distribution, innovation, and marketing: National Costco front?of?store rotation, expanded Walmart and Albertsons presence, successful fruity SKU launches (e.g., Orange Creamsicle) and a package/marketing rollout are positioned to drive trial and repeat.
Zevia PBC Trading Up 3.2%
Shares of ZVIA traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.55. 931,658 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,000,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.35. Zevia PBC has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $3.66.
Insider Transactions at Zevia PBC
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zevia PBC
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zevia PBC in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Zevia PBC in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zevia PBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zevia PBC by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 191,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 81,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ZVIA shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Zevia PBC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.68.
Zevia PBC Company Profile
Zevia PBC, headquartered in Los Angeles, is a Public Benefit Corporation that produces zero-calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Founded in 2007, the company went public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company in March 2021. Zevia’s mission centers on offering healthier drink alternatives by using stevia leaf extract and other plant-based ingredients rather than sugar or artificial sweeteners.
The company’s product portfolio spans multiple categories, including carbonated sodas, sparkling water, energy drinks, mixers and flavored teas.
