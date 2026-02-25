Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Publicis Groupe SA (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 232,903 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the January 29th total of 1,460,805 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 933,558 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 933,558 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Publicis Groupe Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUBGY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.48. 134,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,446. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Publicis Groupe has a one year low of $20.71 and a one year high of $28.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PUBGY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered Publicis Groupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Citigroup raised Publicis Groupe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Publicis Groupe presently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Publicis Groupe Company Profile

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) is a global advertising and communications holding company headquartered in Paris, France. Founded in 1926 by Marcel Bleustein-Blanchet, the company has grown into one of the world’s largest marketing, communication and digital transformation groups. Publicis provides a wide range of marketing services including creative advertising, media planning and buying, public relations, brand strategy, healthcare communications and experiential marketing.

In recent decades Publicis has expanded its capabilities into digital, data and technology-driven services through its network brands and acquisitions.

Featured Stories

