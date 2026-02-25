Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Director Acquires $250,038.75 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) Director Louis Goldberg bought 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.85 per share, for a total transaction of $250,038.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 5,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,038.75. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.14. The company had a trading volume of 783,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,686. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.54. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $127.99.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.67 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Piper Sandler raised Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $121.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $79.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 126.5% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,542,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,769,000 after buying an additional 861,374 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,002,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,448,000 after buying an additional 556,293 shares during the period. Langdon Equity Partners bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter worth $41,892,000. Whitebark Investors LP bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $25,229,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the third quarter valued at about $25,222,000.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ: GSHD) is a technology-driven insurance agency that connects consumers with a broad range of personal and commercial insurance products through an extensive network of independent insurance advisors. The company specializes in homeowners, auto, flood, dwelling fire, umbrella, life, and commercial lines coverage, working with multiple national and regional carriers to offer tailored policies. By combining advanced quoting tools with local market expertise, Goosehead streamlines the insurance shopping process and helps clients find competitive coverage options.

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Westlake, Texas, Goosehead has grown its footprint across more than 40 states in the U.S.

