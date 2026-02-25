Share Repurchase Program Approved by Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.
Trade Desk Trading Up 0.9%
Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.16. 28,178,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,581,010. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $91.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average is $42.22.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $846.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.56 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Report on TTD
More Trade Desk News
Here are the key news stories impacting Trade Desk this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue topped Street estimates — $846.8M vs. consensus ~$840.6M, and non?GAAP EPS matched estimates at $0.59; the beat on top line and solid margins support the growth narrative. The Trade Desk Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results
- Positive Sentiment: Launch of the Ventura Ecosystem to tie TV OSes and streaming platforms to The Trade Desk’s monetization/transparency tools could lift CTV CPMs and strengthen long?term competitive moats in programmatic streaming. Trade Desk Unveils Ventura Ecosystem to Elevate CTV Advertising
- Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity: large call buying (83,354 calls, ~41% above average) indicates some traders are positioning for upside or volatility in the near term. (Trading flow item; no article link)
- Neutral Sentiment: Industry/analyst notes emphasize that Ventura’s collaboration model could improve transparency but will take time to impact revenue meaningfully; analysts and writeups are evaluating execution risks. Does Ventura Ecosystem’s CTV Push Transform The Trade Desk’s Transparency Edge For Investors (TTD)?
- Neutral Sentiment: Q4 snapshot and coverage summarize results and market reaction; useful context but adds no new financial surprises beyond the release. The Trade Desk: Q4 Earnings Snapshot
- Negative Sentiment: Management’s Q1 revenue guidance of $678M missed consensus (~$687.4M), prompting a sharp market reaction and driving most of the downside pressure in after?hours trading. The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Posts Better-Than-Expected Sales In Q4 CY2025 But Stock Drops 15.6%
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst concern over rising competition and ad spend consolidation into closed ecosystems has led firms (e.g., Wedbush) to trim price targets, raising execution risk for sustained revenue reacceleration. The Trade Desk faces rising competition ahead of Q4 earnings report
- Negative Sentiment: Large institutional trimming noted in recent filings (several big managers cut positions), which can pressure sentiment and reduce buy?side support near-term. The Trade Desk Stock (TTD) Opinions on Upcoming Q4 Earnings
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real?time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.
Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad?tech provider.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trade Desk
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- This makes me furious
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.