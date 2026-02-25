Share Repurchase Program Approved by Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD)

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 25th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $350.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.16. 28,178,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,581,010. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $23.78 and a 52-week high of $91.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average is $42.22.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The technology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The company had revenue of $846.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.56 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TTD. Jefferies Financial Group set a $40.00 price objective on Trade Desk and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $88.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Zacks Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.58.

The Trade Desk, Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real?time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad?tech provider.

